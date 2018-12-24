Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Sunday promised to complete all projects started by his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adeniyi Adeshina, said that Oyetola gave the assurance in Ilesa, during the Iwude Celebration (a traditional festival celebrated annually by the Ijesa in Osun) on Saturday.

Oyetola promised that work would continue on the Ilesa water project and all the roads under construction.

“I am your son. All of us are your sons and daughters. Work will not stop on our projects,” he said.

He thanked the people for electing him as governor and urged them to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the Feb. 16 and March 2, general elections.

He said electing APC candidates would complement his election and make governance smooth for easy delivery of democratic dividends to the people of the state.

Oyetola promised an all inclusive government, stating that he would work towards winning back APC defectors before the general elections.

The host monarch , the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, prayed for a successful tenure for the governor and urged him to upgrade the Osun College of Education in Ilesa, to a university.

Aromolaran expressed happiness that the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa would soon become a Federal Medical Centre, urging government at all levels to take job creation seriously, so that the youth would be gainfully employed.

The immediate past governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, an indigene of Ilesa, promised to be committed to the service of the people.

Aregbesola also urged the people of Ijesaland to vote for APC presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, and other candidates during the 2019 general elections.