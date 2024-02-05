Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023

The 2023 Osun State Fire Incident Record, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday, put the property lost to fire outbreaks in the year under review at ₦1.45 billion.

The record showed that January, May, and December 2023 had the highest cases of fire outbreaks, with 13 fire cases recorded in January and property estimated at ₦302 million destroyed.

“In May, 12 fire outbreaks were also recorded, with property worth ₦715 million lost, while eight cases of fire disasters were recorded in December, with property worth ₦25 million destroyed by fire.

“Property worth 30.9 billion were recorded saved from fire outbreaks, with no loss of lives recorded during the fire incidents,” the record said.

Speaking on the record, Spokesman for the fire service, Adekunle Ibrahim, said the majority of the fire outbreaks were caused by carelessness on the part of the citizens. He said: “The careless ways people deal with electronics and electrical appliances at home and how they also handle naked fire often serve as catalysts for fire outbreaks.”

Adekunle, however, said the agency was always sensitising residents, market women, religious bodies, banks, business owners, and others on how to prevent and manage fire outbreaks.

“We have been sensitising the people and enlightening them to be very careful about how to handle naked fire as well as steps to be taken in cases of fire outbreaks.

“We have also been enlightening them on the need to properly take care of electrical appliances to prevent fire outbreaks.”

He said that the fire service had intensified fire safety awareness in the state, adding that it had also gone around to train hoteliers and others on fire safety and prevention methods.

“We have also been going round banks in the state to inspect their fire safety equipment and also enlighten them on what to do in cases of fire outbreaks,” he stated.