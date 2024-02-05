ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The record showed that the months of January, May and December 2023 had the highest cases of fire outbreaks.

Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023 (Newsdiaryonline)
Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023 (Newsdiaryonline)

Recommended articles

The 2023 Osun State Fire Incident Record, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday, put the property lost to fire outbreaks in the year under review at ₦1.45 billion.

The record showed that January, May, and December 2023 had the highest cases of fire outbreaks, with 13 fire cases recorded in January and property estimated at ₦302 million destroyed.

“In May, 12 fire outbreaks were also recorded, with property worth ₦715 million lost, while eight cases of fire disasters were recorded in December, with property worth ₦25 million destroyed by fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Property worth 30.9 billion were recorded saved from fire outbreaks, with no loss of lives recorded during the fire incidents,” the record said.

Speaking on the record, Spokesman for the fire service, Adekunle Ibrahim, said the majority of the fire outbreaks were caused by carelessness on the part of the citizens. He said: “The careless ways people deal with electronics and electrical appliances at home and how they also handle naked fire often serve as catalysts for fire outbreaks.”

Adekunle, however, said the agency was always sensitising residents, market women, religious bodies, banks, business owners, and others on how to prevent and manage fire outbreaks.

“We have been sensitising the people and enlightening them to be very careful about how to handle naked fire as well as steps to be taken in cases of fire outbreaks.

“We have also been enlightening them on the need to properly take care of electrical appliances to prevent fire outbreaks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the fire service had intensified fire safety awareness in the state, adding that it had also gone around to train hoteliers and others on fire safety and prevention methods.

“We have also been going round banks in the state to inspect their fire safety equipment and also enlighten them on what to do in cases of fire outbreaks,” he stated.

The spokesman advised residents to always unplug their electrical appliances when not in use and turn off their electricity while leaving home. He also urged them to be mindful of bush burning, especially during the dry season, as well as their activities in the kitchen, as lots of domestic fire outbreaks start from there.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023

Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023

Nigeria Data Protection Sector records ₦6.2 billion revenue in 2023

Nigeria Data Protection Sector records ₦6.2 billion revenue in 2023

Citizens in Minna protest high cost of living as they block major roads

Citizens in Minna protest high cost of living as they block major roads

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

LP's Asama emerges winner in Jos North/Bassa federal constituency rerun

LP's Asama emerges winner in Jos North/Bassa federal constituency rerun

APC's Zock emerges winner in Kaduna Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency rerun

APC's Zock emerges winner in Kaduna Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency rerun

Tinubu celebrates Gov Abdulrazaq on his birthday, commends development initiatives

Tinubu celebrates Gov Abdulrazaq on his birthday, commends development initiatives

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers [NAN]

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers