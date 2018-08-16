Osun declares Monday public holiday for Isese festival

news

The Osun Government has declared Monday as a public holiday.

Dr Adebisi Obawale, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, said in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo that the holiday was to commemorate the 2018 Isese Day (Traditional Worshippers Day).

“The holiday is in recognition of the annual Isese festival’s grand finale which allows adherents of traditional religion to come together for the annual celebration.

“Also known as Traditional Worshipers Day, Isese Day is the celebration of the peak of festivities among adherents of traditional religion,’’ he said.

The commissioner, however, urged adherents of traditional religion to celebrate the Isese Day in a peaceful manner and avoid any act capable of breaching the peace of the state.