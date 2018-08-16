Pulse.ng logo
Osun declares Monday public holiday for Isese festival

Dr Adebisi Obawale, the Commissioner for Home Affairs,  said in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo that the holiday was to commemorate the 2018 Isese Day (Traditional Worshippers Day).

Osun government explains how Aregbesola's office caught fire play

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola

(@raufaregbesola/Twitter)

The Osun Government has declared Monday as a public holiday.

Dr Adebisi Obawale, the Commissioner for Home Affairs,  said in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo that the holiday was to commemorate the 2018 Isese Day (Traditional Worshippers Day).

“The holiday is in recognition of the annual Isese festival’s grand finale  which allows  adherents of traditional religion to come together for the annual celebration.

“Also known as Traditional Worshipers Day, Isese Day is the celebration of the peak of festivities among adherents of traditional religion,’’ he said.

The commissioner, however, urged  adherents of traditional religion  to celebrate the Isese Day in a peaceful manner  and avoid any act capable of breaching the peace of the state.

