Osun college student commits suicide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Osun on Sunday said a 19-year-old student of Ipetu-Ijesa College of Technology, Olonade Tomiwa, committed suicide in Ilesa.

Opalola said the deceased was found hanging dead in the compound with a telephone cable.

She said that the case was reported at Ilesa ‘A’ Division, by one Agboola Olusola, a youth leader in the town.

The command spokesperson said no mark of violence was found on the body of the deceased when the police visited the scene of the incident.

Opalola said the police took photographs of the scene and the corpse deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital mortuary in Ilesa.

She said investigation had commenced into the matter.

