Osun Chief Judge releases 13 inmates from Ile-Ife prison

Osun Chief Judge releases 13 inmates from Ile-Ife prison

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inmates that regained freedom were said to have overstayed in prison without trial.

The Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Oyebola Ojo, on Thursday, ordered the release of 13 inmates awaiting trial from Ile-Ife prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inmates that regained freedom were said to have overstayed in prison without trial.

Those released were: Ogundipe Sunday, who spent over eight years without trial over alleged armed robbery,  Ojo Stephen, being in custody for over six years, over alleged armed robbery and Hafeez Kosamotu, was incarcerated for over three  years over alleged conspiracy/murder.

Others that were freed are: Awolusi Temitope, who was in the prison for 1 year, seven months and 17 days for allegedly entering, while Gift Umukoro, spent a year, six months and 19 days over alleged stealing.

Afolabi Alayanle, spent a year, four months and nine days over alleged entering/stealing; while Ismaila Kazeem, spent over one year.

Asafa Koshi and Yusuf Isah, spent one year and 27 days over alleged stealing respectively, while Sunday Okoye, stayed for seven months and 12 days over alleged breach of peace,’’ he explained.

Ojo decried the manner at which cases of the inmates were being handled and advised prison officials not to unjustly delay cases.

She appealed to prison officials to always take inmates to court for their trials rather than keeping them behind bars for unjust reasons.

Mr Mathew Ajagun, the officer-in-charge of Ile-Ife prisons, commended the Chief Judge and others officials that graced the occasion for her kindness gesture, as the exercise served as a measure to decongest Ile-Ife prison.

He added that releasing the inmates would give the prison sanity, assuring them that the inmates would turn a new leaf and be good citizens.

According to him, 377 inmates were presently in the prison, with 325 awaiting trials, while 52 were convicts. 

