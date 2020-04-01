Osun government on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to come to its aid in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state as confirmed cases rose to 14 from the initial two.

Mr Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, while giving an update on the cases in Osogbo, said the state had no choice than to appeal to the Federal Government in tackling the rising cases.

He said 127 persons returning from Ivory Coast on Saturday were held at the border with Ogun and later quarantined at an isolation centre in Ejigbo.

The governor’s aide said that 12 of the returnees tested positive to the coronavirus and were currently receiving treatment.

“On Saturday, 127 persons from Ivory Coast in six buses came into the state from Ogun and were disallowed by the State Executive Council from mixing with the general public to prevent community transfer of the virus.

“Between Saturday and Tuesday, 24 samples from the returnees were sent for COVID-19 testing and three of the samples came back positive.

“Another 47 samples was also sent for testing again and the result came back today with nine more persons testing positive.

“The remaining 56 persons had also being tested and their results are being expected, but at this point, we will be needing the assistance of the Federal Government to manage those that have tested positive and others that may still test positive,”he said.

He said that those that tested positive were receiving adequate care, adding that the state government could only provide immediate care for patients.

Also speaking at the forum, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the Osun Commissioner for Health, commended the pro-activeness of the governor for ordering the quarantine of the returnees.

Isamotu said that those who had tested positive were being taken care of at the Ejigbo isolation and treatment centre while those that proved negative would be released in line with the directive of the NCDC.