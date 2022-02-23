Osun Assembly Speaker tasks lawmakers on solution to cultists’ killings

The speaker said the matter raised was a security matter, and therefore, directed the lawmakers to meet him in the office immediately after the plenary to discuss and work out solution to the issues.

Owoeye said there were issues and information that the lawmakers, as politicians, were privileged to concerning the activities of the so called cultists.

According to him, in truth, the solution to end secret cult is between the police and politicians.

He, however, said that a solution to nip the activities of cultists in the state would be worked out quickly.

Owoeye said that this was begining to appear as if their nefarious activities were becoming overwhelming for the security agents.

Earlier, Adewunmi said that the people of Ede North (his Constituency) were now living in fear.

According to him, some people had already fled their homes, as the killings had become a daily occurrence with people being killed with their heads cut off and taken away by their killers.

He said the situation was already getting out of hands, urging the state assembly to summon the state Commissioner of Police, so as to find ways of arresting and stopping the cultists’ activities.

In his contributions, Mr Richards Adedoyin, the lawmaker representing Ilesa-West Constituency, said that the killings by suspected cultists in Ilesa was even worrisome.

Adedoyin said that 10 people were recently killed and several others wounded by cultists in Ilesa.

According to him, even a stray bullet from the cultists killed a pastor, adding that on Monday alone, he monitored the evacuation of two bodies from a gutter by the police.

In another development, the lawmakers screened Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola’s nominees to be appointed into the Osun Civil Service Commission Board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Feb.14, Oyetola forwarded the names of five nominees for the position of a Chairman and Commissioners of the State Civil Service Commission.