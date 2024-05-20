ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

News Agency Of Nigeria

The assembly noted that the public office holders in Osun State Public/Political Office Holders Remuneration Package Law 2007 are no more in tandem with current economic realities.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:Eruku]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:Eruku]

Recommended articles

Adewale Egbedun, Speaker of the Assembly, made this known during plenary on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the salary increment bill titled: Osun State Public/Political Office Holders Reviewed Remuneration Package (Amendment No. 2) Bill 2024, was presented to the Assembly on April 30.

The bill was presented to the House by Kofoworola Adewunmi, the Majority Leader and the lawmaker representing Ede North State Constituency, as a private member bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

When reading the policy thrust of the bill, Adewunmi stated that the last time the salaries of public/political office holders in the state were reviewed upwards was in 2007.

He said the salaries stipulated for public office holders in the Osun State Public/Political Office Holders Remuneration Package Law 2007 was, however, no more in tandem with the current economic realities.

“You will agree with me that the current economic reality is not the same as what was obtainable 17 years ago when the law was passed.

“It has therefore become imperative to review upward, the salaries of some public/political office holders with a view to better their living standard which is in tandem with the five points agenda of Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

“In addition, the State Assembly resolution taken on May 8, 2008 wherein there was an upward review of the remuneration package of some public/political office holders not covered by Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, as proposed by the state government, has been further reviewed and subsumed under this bill.” he stated

ADVERTISEMENT

He equally clarified that the salary increment didn’t affect or cover the lawmakers’ salaries, explaining that state lawmakers’ salaries are statutorily reviewed by the National Assembly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Lagos Govt seals 840 event centres, inspects 7,819 facilities in 1 year

Lagos Govt seals 840 event centres, inspects 7,819 facilities in 1 year

Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

NiMet workers call off strike as Reps promise to pay 45-month wage arrears

NiMet workers call off strike as Reps promise to pay 45-month wage arrears

PHOTOS: Peter Obi visits hospital to comfort survivors of Kano Mosque attack

PHOTOS: Peter Obi visits hospital to comfort survivors of Kano Mosque attack

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Governor Peter Mbah and Miyetti Allah group [Pulse.ng]

Enugu Govt to partner Miyetti Allah for farmers safety, boost food sufficiency

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric