Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Adewale Egbedun, Speaker of the Assembly, made this known during plenary on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the salary increment bill titled: Osun State Public/Political Office Holders Reviewed Remuneration Package (Amendment No. 2) Bill 2024, was presented to the Assembly on April 30.

The bill was presented to the House by Kofoworola Adewunmi, the Majority Leader and the lawmaker representing Ede North State Constituency, as a private member bill.

When reading the policy thrust of the bill, Adewunmi stated that the last time the salaries of public/political office holders in the state were reviewed upwards was in 2007.

He said the salaries stipulated for public office holders in the Osun State Public/Political Office Holders Remuneration Package Law 2007 was, however, no more in tandem with the current economic realities.

“You will agree with me that the current economic reality is not the same as what was obtainable 17 years ago when the law was passed.

“It has therefore become imperative to review upward, the salaries of some public/political office holders with a view to better their living standard which is in tandem with the five points agenda of Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

“In addition, the State Assembly resolution taken on May 8, 2008 wherein there was an upward review of the remuneration package of some public/political office holders not covered by Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, as proposed by the state government, has been further reviewed and subsumed under this bill.” he stated

