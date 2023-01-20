Osun APC declares 7-day fasting, prayer ahead of Tribunal verdict

Lawal said that it had become necessary for the party to resort to supplications, after having done everything legally possible before the tribunal for the retrieval of Oyetola’s mandate.

He reminded party members and supporters that everything required prayers and supplications for the attainment of perfection and “as a potent insulation against the powers and principalities of the underworld.

“I believe in the efficacy of prayers and that there are no challenges that are greater than the powers of prayers.

“I appeal to APC members not to treat the fasting and prayers session with levity. I am convinced that God will perform wonders through the collective prayers of party members.

“It is important for APC members to remember to pray for continuous good health for Oyetola and his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, as well as members of their families during the fasting and prayer session.

“Pray for quick restoration of Osun’s lost and dwindling glory among the comity of states in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Lawal also tasked the APC members to remember to pray for the success of the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and other candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

He equally called for prayers against the shedding of blood by those he called desperate and disgruntled politicians who might want to introduce violence into the conduct of the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Oyetola had, on Aug. 5, 2022, filed a suit before the tribunal, challenging the victory of Sen. Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the governorship election, held in the state on July 16, 2022.

The tribunal, however, adjourned on Jan. 13 for judgment after counsels to the petitioners and the respondents had submitted their written addresses, and same was adopted by the tribunal.