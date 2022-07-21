RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun: Adeleke accuses Oyetola's administration of looting government assets

...there is an elaborate plot to further bankrupt the state to complicate governance under the new administration - Adeleke

Governorship candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke and Osun state govenor, Adegboyega Oyetola (Punch)
Adeleke alerted the general public to clandestine moves to convert public properties to private ownership and bankrupt state finances ahead of change of government.

The governor-elect in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, alleged unwholesome criminal activities by some government functionaries and appointees, including some serving commissioners and top government officials under the watch of Governor Oyetola.

Adeleke said that the appointees are stealing and converting state assets into private ownership, illegal awards of licences and incurring of superfluous loans and expenditure.

According to the statement, “We have it on good authority that Osun state assets within the state, Kogi, Lagos, Abuja and outside the country are being tampered with for private acquisition.

Adeleke stated that he has detailed reports that several properties are currently being processed for ownership transfer.

“Emerging reports also indicate several shady conducts ongoing within the state finance ministry aside N17 billion loan allegedly taken by the Governor to prosecute the lost election, we are inundated with credible reports of emergency contract awards, hurried processing of payments vouchers and a grand agenda to incur further debt under the guise of project implementation."

According to him, there is an elaborate plot to further bankrupt the state to complicate governance under the new administration.

