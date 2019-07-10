Addressing State House correspondents after the book presentation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, Osoba said the book, written by him, contained pictures during the civil war.

He said part of the book was where the president was riding on the train in 1946 from the north to Ifo in Ogun state.

“I have written a book in which the president featured a lot even with pictures during the civil war. So, I have now come to present the book formally to the President and to autograph it to him.

“Part of the book was he (Buhari) was riding on the train from the north to Ifo, Ogun state, to spend his holiday when he was in Form One in 1946.

“So, we have had some historical reminiscences not just now,’’ he said.

Osoba also revealed that he briefed the president on Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s efforts to restore peace as well as boost socio-economic activities in the state.

“Of course he asked me about the situation in Ogun State, and I took the time to brief him on the efforts that the governor is making to ensure peace and development in the state.

“I have told him that Gov. Abiodun is starting on a very good note and he (Buhari) said the governor has also briefed him.

“On agriculture he (Buhari) said that he has given instruction that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should give Ogun state maximum support in agriculture,’’ he added.

On politics, Osoba said: “I briefed him and told him that never again that incident that occurred in Ogun state would ever, ever happen again and he thanked me.

“So that is the essence of my visit today to the president to discuss situations in Ogun state and assessment of Gov. Abiodun’s administration.

On the claim that late Moshood Abiola supported some members of SDP to join Abacha’s military government he said: “Well, there have been a lot of blackmail and denigration of people. For example, people like Jakande, Onagoruwa, late Alex Ibru, they said that they went and collaborated with Abacha which is not true.

“Solomon Lar, Abubakar Rimi and all others were all in a meeting in MKO Bashorun Abiola’s house on a Sunday after Abacha seized power on Nov. 17, 1993 and kicked us out.

“The following Sunday we met in Bashorun MKO Abiola’s house and we debated with chieftains of SDP.

“And we that produced him as president and made June 12 possible and there we agreed that those that may be invited to come and serve, they should serve but remain loyal to the mandate and use their influence to perhaps persuade the military to return the mandate to Abiola.

“So when people said that we didn’t know about those people.. Iyorchia Ayuwas one of them, he was former senate president, I can call many of them who were at the meeting in which MKO Abiola presided.

“So I have to clear this doubt that Abiola had knowledge and gave approval to serve in Abacha’s government.’’

On the agitation in some quarters for the Buhari administration to champion restructuring of the country, the former governor said the administration had no such constitutional authority to do so.

“I would say with all authority that restructuring lies with National Assembly. The president is not a military president, he cannot change anything by decree, sovereignty in Nigeria now is vested in the National Assembly.

“Those agitating for sovereign national conference must go through the National Assembly and unless the national assembly surrenders part of its powers by an Act, there can never be sovereign nations conference.

“Secondly, agitation for referendum, there must be an act of the national assembly to create that referendum; it’s not the president that would by fiat or by Executive Order orders for referendum. It must go through the National Assembly,’’ he added.