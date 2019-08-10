A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Osita Chidoka has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of dehumanising Uyi Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer of the Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that on Thursday, August 8, 2019, the anti-graft agency detained Giwa-Osagie in Lagos when he honoured the commission’s invitation over money laundering charges.

Reacting to Giwa-Osagie’s detention by the EFCC, Chidoka said the agency is deliberately keeping the lawyer in its custody.

He wondered why the EFCC invited Atiku's lawyer and decided to detain him till after the Sallah holidays.

The Federal Government had earlier declared Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13 as public holidays for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He wrote on Facebook: “A Govt Agency arrests you for laundering your money, grants bail, seizes your passport and ask you to report regularly,” Chidoka wrote.

“Decides to charge you to court. Invites you on a Friday, aware Mon & Tues are holidays, detains you to wait for Wednesday.

“Why the wickedness? Why dehumanize?”

The fight against corruption has been of the main campaigns of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. But during the build up to the February 2019 general election, Osita, who was a former minister of aviation argued that the foundation for anti-corruption fight was laid by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the PDP-led government was responsible for setting up the major anti-corruption institutions as well as midwife major public sector financial reforms which made corruption near impossible.

He listed some of the institutions established by PDP as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP)