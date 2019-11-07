Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has apologised to the photojournalist of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Abayomi Adeshida, who was assaulted by a security aide attached to the Vice President.

Adeshida, who was accredited to cover the activities of the Presidential Villa in Abuja was assaulted on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Narrating his experience to newsmen, Adeshida said, “ I shocked when these DSS started beating me for no apparent reason.”

“They tore off my Presidential Villa accreditation tag on the shirt and dragged me on the floor while hitting me and kicking me, ” he said.

Describing the encounter between the security aide and Adeshida as a needless scuffle in a tweet, Akande said he has apologised to the photojournalist, adding that the issue has since been resolved.

List of Osinbajo’s aides sacked by Buhari is fake

In the same tweet, Akande urged the public to ignore a list circulating in the media about the alleged dismissal of Osinbajo’s aides by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, it was reported that 35 aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were sacked and issued letter of disengagement on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari,

The VP’s spokesperson said the list is not genuine.