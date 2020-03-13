An accident involving the convoy of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has claimed the life of one of his police aides, Inspector Ali Gomina.

A statement from the office of the Vice President says the 45-yr-old police escort rider in the Vice President’s convoy died while on official duty on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The accident occurred on their way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The statement from Laolu Akande, Osinbajo's aide, reads, “With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.

“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the trip.

“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives. May his soul rest in peace”.