Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said PEAC was invited with the aim of getting its inputs into the ESC’s forthcoming report to the President.

The meeting was anchored via videoconferencing from the Presidential Villa.

The ESC, constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 30, was tasked to develop a clear economic sustainability plan until 2023.

“The goals of the Economic Sustainability Plan include stimulating significant local production, save jobs and creating new ones.

“It also involves protecting the most vulnerable and the working poor; turning the current challenges into great opportunities for Nigerians and Nigeria in line with the President’s vision.

“Besides members of the ESC and PEAC, several ministers were also part of the videoconference.

“ESC’s engagement with the PEAC creates synergy and effective coordination as Nigeria confronts what is clearly a serious economic situation,’’ he said.