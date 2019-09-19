Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, on Thursday in Abuja attended the 60th birthday thanksgiving service of Mr. Ben Akabueze, the Director-General, Budget office for the Federation.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State also graced the occasion.

More so, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi among other notable Nigerians attended the service.

Akabueze was the former Special Adviser to the President on Budget Matters and also a former Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning.

He was the Pastor-in-charge of Lagos Province 39 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God until his appointment with the Federal Government.

In his words of exaltation, Pastor Joe Olaiya, said that God given dreams never died and prayed God to fulfill Akabueze’s dreams and protect him.

Olaiya also offered special prayer for the celebrator and his family.

The highlight of the event was the cutting of birthday cake.