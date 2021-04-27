RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'We are re-organising Nigeria's security architecture'

Osinbajo emphasized that Nigeria is a very big country that is difficult to police.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo decorate the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor with his new rank. [Presidency]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the nation will overcome its current insecurity woes; and that the federal government is busy re-organising the country's entire security architecture.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday, April 27, 2021, when he received His Royal Majesty, Yakanaje Uke, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan, who was at the presidential villa on a courtesy visit.

According to the vice president, “there is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we will overcome them. The role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems.

“This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to re-organise our security architecture, which is what is going on now.”

He added that: “I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future.

“A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation."

Nigeria is confronting a wave of banditry, terrorism, abduction of school kids, jail breaks, arson and separatist agitations in all of its six geo-political regions.

