The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The forum will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond, to discuss germane issues around the progress of the continent.

Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi
Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

Recommended articles

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said the vice president was expected to be one of the guest speakers at the forum.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006, with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa.

The forum will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond, to discuss germane issues around the progress of the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan President, William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr Donald Kaberuka and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others will also speak at the forum.

Osinbajo will attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony on Friday, and speak at the first session on Saturday.

He will join other leaders to discuss the topic, “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.”

At the opening ceremony, the 2021 Mo Ibrahim Laureate, President Mahamadou Issoufou, would be celebrated in person.

Osinbajo is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum will be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 200 housing units in Nganzai LGA

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 200 housing units in Nganzai LGA

Sokoto State Govt, partners strategise for malaria control, others

Sokoto State Govt, partners strategise for malaria control, others

Adamu appeals to Nigerians not to abandon Buhari after office

Adamu appeals to Nigerians not to abandon Buhari after office

5 startups win ₦‎17.5m at hackathon to end open defecation

5 startups win ₦‎17.5m at hackathon to end open defecation

Ebonyi LP decries relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

Ebonyi LP decries relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

Federal High Court declines request to stop 2023 census

Federal High Court declines request to stop 2023 census

Declare suspended INEC Adamawa REC wanted, CSO tells Police

Declare suspended INEC Adamawa REC wanted, CSO tells Police

Buhari plans to eventually retire to Kaduna after May 29 handover

Buhari plans to eventually retire to Kaduna after May 29 handover

Pulse Sports

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja