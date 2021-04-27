RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo will represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone's 60th Independence anniversary

Historically, Nigeria and Sierra Leone have shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times.

Osinbajo leaves Abuja for Sierra Leone (Tolani Alli)
Osinbajo leaves Abuja for Sierra Leone (Tolani Alli)

President Muhammadu Buhari will be represented by his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at Sierra Leone’s 60th Independence Day celebration which takes place today, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the country’s capital city of Freetown.

According to a statement from Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Osinbajo will be joining several other heads of state and governments from Africa and beyond who are expected at the event.

"Historically, both Nigeria and Sierra Leone have shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times. The relationship has continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical and security cooperation over the years.

"The vice president, who leaves Abuja this morning, would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada among others, and he is expected back in Abuja later today," the statement adds.

