Osinbajo will represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone's 60th Independence anniversary

According to a statement from Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Osinbajo will be joining several other heads of state and governments from Africa and beyond who are expected at the event.

"Historically, both Nigeria and Sierra Leone have shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times. The relationship has continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical and security cooperation over the years.