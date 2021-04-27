Osinbajo will represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone's 60th Independence anniversary
Historically, Nigeria and Sierra Leone have shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times.
According to a statement from Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Osinbajo will be joining several other heads of state and governments from Africa and beyond who are expected at the event.
"Historically, both Nigeria and Sierra Leone have shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times. The relationship has continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical and security cooperation over the years.
"The vice president, who leaves Abuja this morning, would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada among others, and he is expected back in Abuja later today," the statement adds.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng