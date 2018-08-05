Osinbajo to inaugurate Lagos MSME Clinic

news

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday inaugurate the Lagos edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic.

Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by Babasola Ogunmosunle, Public Relations Manager in the ministry.

Oladunjoye said that the two-day MSME Clinic would hold on Aug. 6 and Aug.7 at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MSME Clinic is an initiative of the Office of the Vice President in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, as well as 11 other federal agencies.

Oladunjoye said that the event would further complement the state’s efforts at developing MSMEs in the state.

She gave an assurance the state that government would continue to implement policies that would boost growth of the sector.

“As it is evident to all, the present administration in Lagos State is leaving no stone unturned to ensure even development of all sectors, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic will never be an exemption.’’

The commissioner expressed confidence that the programme would raise a new set of entrepreneurs while the existing ones would be guided on the best steps to take to add value to their efforts.

According to her, the state will enhance the capacity of MSME operators with relevant skills that will position them to explore opportunities and access appropriate financial facility.

She said that the administration of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode established the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) with a seed capital of N25 billion.

The fund was earmarked for disbursement within four years to empower business owners with capital to revive moribund ventures, boost trade and start new ventures.

Oladunjoye recalled that Osinbajo had lauded the state government for the LSETF initiative, and for creating over 12,500 new jobs within the first six months of the scheme.

The commissioner expressed delight that the MSME Clinic was coming at a period when the state was creating conducive environment for small scale businesses to thrive. (NAN)

