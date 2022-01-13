Osinbajo to grace 8th Ahmadu Bello lecture in Kano

Gambo said that the lecture tagged “Reviving the Northern Traditional Institutions: Imperative for Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria”, would hold under the chairmanship of Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau.

“The annual lecture usually serves as a forum where experts, analysts, policy makers and stakeholders converge to discuss topical issues and proffer solutions to them,” he said.

Gambo added that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was expected to serve as the Chief Host at the event slated for the Coronation Hall of the Kano State Government House, Kano.

He said that dignitaries expected at the event included the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage who would serve as the Guest Speaker at the event.

“Other eminent Nigerians who will discuss and proffer solutions on the theme include: