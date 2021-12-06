Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

He will be delivering the keynote address at the event.

World leaders, top government ministers from several countries and Chief Executives of major multinational corporations in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) sectors around the globe will be attending the week-long 2021 World LPG Week from Sunday through Thursday this week under the auspices of the Paris-based World LPG Association, says the vice president's spokesperson Laolu Akande.

Osinbajo will be speaking on Tuesday at the forum, which is attracting over 2,000 delegates from 72 countries, on the theme of the LPG Week - “Energising Tomorrow.”

The World LGP Week, which first held in Amsterdam in 2019, is an annual event bringing together major LPG companies, senior public sector officials, industry experts and other relevant stakeholders.

This year’s LPG Week, which will hold at the Dubai World Trade Centre, creates the opportunity for global stakeholders to engage with the activities lined up, including a global exhibition, technology conference, the LPG Development Summit, among others.

The World LPG Association was established in 1987 and granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, in 1989.