Leaders should remain calm, so that the people being led will follow in their footsteps, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Osinbajo: 'The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or focus'
The vice president stresses the need for leaders to remain unruffled during adversity.
The vice president offered the remarks at the 25th year anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy themed: Winning in Adversity, on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
The conference was organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
“It is in times of adversity or difficulty, or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.
“The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus. He must calm himself down and calm the people down as well," Osinbajo says.
He adds that "when all is well, there is no need for guidance, encouragement or instruction, but it is especially in the midst of wars, conflict, insurgency, famines, danger, and fear, that people look to leadership.”
The vice president also stresses the need for leaders to remain unruffled because “in adversity, especially where the future looks bleak, people want to give up, retreat, go back and they certainly don’t want to go forward.”
