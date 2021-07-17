Osinbajo: 'The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or focus'

The vice president offered the remarks at the 25th year anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy themed: Winning in Adversity, on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The conference was organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“It is in times of adversity or difficulty, or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.

“The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus. He must calm himself down and calm the people down as well," Osinbajo says.

He adds that "when all is well, there is no need for guidance, encouragement or instruction, but it is especially in the midst of wars, conflict, insurgency, famines, danger, and fear, that people look to leadership.”