Osinbajo: 'The dark clouds will soon give way to a new Nigeria'

This new Nigeria is currently covered by clouds and travails which will certainly give way to a glorious and bright new morning of a new nation, Osinbajo said on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the National Prayer Breakfast, which held at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

According to Osinbajo, “the new nation is birthing already. It is covered by a cloud, but the cloud will pass, and God Almighty will take all of the glory for the birthing of a new nation.”

The vice president noted that the theme of the prayer breakfast: "Birth of a New Nation", was significant, especially in these times.

He emphasized the need for collective prayers, faith, hope and action, adding that Nigeria will prevail over its current challenges.

He said today's National Prayer Breakfast "comes at a time of great travail and tribulation for the nation: in the throes of a pandemic for well over a year, leading to a severe economic downturn, loss of jobs and livelihoods; and as we climbed out of the recession, we have been faced with an unprecedented scale of insecurity, in different zones of the nation.

“But we know that every time that a nation where the lives of the children of God is challenged, it is God’s call to his people to take action.

Vice President Osinbajo deep in prayers for Nigeria at the National Prayer Breakfast of May 21, 2021 (Tolani Alli) Pulse Nigeria

"It is an opportunity for God to demonstrate that he is God over the nations, that he is the creator of the heavens and the earth, that he knows the beginning from the end. But God also wants us to know that he has ordained us to speak to life.”

Osinbajo recalled the work and prophetic actions of men and women of faith who played vital roles in nation-building during biblical times.

“So, the scripture has consistently shown us that children of God are central to the birth of a new nation, the rebirth of nations. They must desire the change, cry to God, be ready to make the sacrifice of repentance,” he added.