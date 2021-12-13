Osinbajo tells NAFDAC, CAC, SON to support the hustle of Nigerians

Osinbajo made the assertion during the MSME Clinics Stakeholders’ review meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Heads and representatives of agencies, including SMEDAN, BOI, NEXIM BOA, SON, FIRS, NAFDAC and others, attended the meeting.

"Everybody knows that Nigerians are enterprising, practically every Nigerian has some kind of business. As they say, some hustle or some other things that they are doing.

“People need the right environment and that is what our role is, to ensure that we understand that it is to facilitate and make it easier, not to become a stumbling block or a tollgate,” Osinbajo stated, while reiterating that the agencies’ job is to make things easy for the MSMEs to do their business.

He also made the point about the hardworking nature of the average Nigerian, noting that “this is a country where people want and desire to work,” but added that "the constraints are what we have to address. This would be dealt with by human beings and not spirits.”