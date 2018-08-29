Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo tasks Christians on propagation of gospel

Osinbajo gave the advice in his sermon at 2018 National Last Days Gathering of the Calvary Ministries (CAPRO) on Wednesday in Karshi, Abuja.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has implored Christians in Nigeria not to relent in the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ in spite of the obstacles confronting them.

The theme of the event is “Confronting this Darkness.’’

He said that attacks were part of the challenges that Christians would face in spreading the gospel but they should not be deterred.

According to him, attacks from insurgents affect Christians and Muslims as well as young and old.

“We must recognise that all the attacks we are seeing are examples of the way that darkness will choose to see that we do not propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“When I speak of crisis, I speak of situations when Boko Haram has attacked poor communities and when they attack poor communities; they have not only targeted Christians but Muslims as well.

“When a bomb goes off in a market place, it does not ask whether you are a Christian or Muslim; it simply kills everybody; it doesn’t ask whether you are a child or an adult,” he said.

The vice-president said that the government had the duty and commitment to ensure security and freedom of worship and would not relent on doing that.

Earlier, Dondo Iorlamen, National Director, CAPRO, Nigeria, thanked Osinbajo for honouring the ministry’s invitation and praised the vice-president for his sterling qualities. 

