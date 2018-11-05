Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets

Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President said this in a statement in Abuja.

  • Published:
Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets play

VP Osinbajo with traders

(NewsNowNow)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will on Monday in Lagos inaugurate the TraderMoni scheme at Ketu, Bariga and Oshodi markets.

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President said this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, more than 809,000 petty traders have so far benefitted from the TraderMoni initiative.

play Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (middle); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left) and APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), interacting with traders during the launch of the TraderMoni Scheme in Ketu, Bariga and Oshodi Markets in Lagos, on Monday, November 5, 2018. (Vanguard)

 

TraderMoni, which is part of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), is designed to assist petty traders across the country expand their trade through the provision of collateral and interest-free loans ranging from N10,000 and above.

The loans are repayable over a period of six months.

play Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets (NewsNowNow)

 

The scheme, formally launched in 33 states and the FCT, is expected to reach about two million petty traders by the end of the year.

“While there are so far more than 809,000 beneficiaries of TraderMoni, over 1.1 million Nigerians: market women, traders, artisans, and farmers are presently beneficiaries of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

“This comprises FarmerMoni, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

play Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (middle); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left) and APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), acknowledging cheers from Market Men and Women during the launch of the TraderMoni Scheme in Ketu, Bariga and Oshodi Markets in Lagos, on Monday, November 5, 2018. (Vanguard)

 

“FarmerMoni loans start at N300, 000 and are for farmers in farming clusters, via farm aggregators.

“MarketMoni is a six-month interest-free credit of between N50,000 and N300,000 for small businesses: medium-scale traders, market women, artisans, and youths in market associations under the auspices of their cooperative societies.

play Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets (NewsNowNow)

 

“Under the TraderMoni scheme, beneficiaries can get access to a higher facility ranging from N15,000 to N100,000 when they repay N10,000 within the stipulated time period.

“The micro-credit scheme under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), was first formally launched on Aug. 7, in five markets in Lagos State: Mushin, Ikotun, Agege, Ketu, and Abule Egba areas,’’ Akande said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
3 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet

Related Articles

Rev. Mbaka says Buhari is playing games with lives of Nigerians
Osinbajo Vice President inaugurates TraderMoni in Owerri
Osinbajo 1 of best Vice Presidents Nigeria ever had – Imo monarch
APO Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development Investments at Oxford University Lecture tomorrow
Economic Recovery and Growth Plan means investing in Nigerians – Osinbajo
World Banks rates Nigeria 146 on ease of doing business

Local

Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown
Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown
Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje
Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje
EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov Ladoja over alleged N4.7bn fraud
EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov Ladoja over alleged N4.7bn fraud
APC wants security agencies to check illicit movement of cash following Atiku’s Dubai meeting
APC wants security agencies to check illicit movement of cash following Atiku’s Dubai meeting
X
Advertisement