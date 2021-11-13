RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic'

Authors:

Jude Egbas

According to the vice president, Nigeria thrived where wealthier countries fumbled.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]

Thanks to a presidential directive in 2020, Nigeria was able to effectively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic by deploying a responsive and an effective public health framework, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Recommended articles

Osinbajo stated this on Friday, November 12, at the public presentation of the book, 'Winning Leadership', by (Rtd.) Major-General Pat Akem-Vingir.

“As General Pat Akem argues in Winning Leadership, that knowledgeable and agile leadership at the strategic level is one that is able to mobilise resources – human, financial and material - of nations and organisations - in an effective and result-oriented manner,” Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo added that: “One of the biggest surprises for many was how some of the wealthiest and most developed economies of the world were tragically unprepared to handle a public health crisis on the scale and uncertainty of COVID-19.

"Whereas countries with more modest economic profiles, quickly deployed a public health framework that was responsive and effective.”

He further said Nigeria’s COVID-19 response has been celebrated locally and internationally.

The vice president mentioned the establishment of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, with an inter-ministerial inter-agency team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as a reference.

The PTF, he said coordinated the national response, set the rules and briefed the nation daily for months.

"The task force swiftly issued and enforced COVID-19 protocols for travel and general movement. We restricted travel into Nigeria before most OECD countries did.

"Once the first case was discovered, the African Center of Excellence for Genomic of Infectious Diseases, in Ede, gave Africa the first genomic sequence for Coronavirus SARS 2.

“When the first doses of vaccines came, the task force developed the protocols and the public health system already used to mass vaccination campaigns, deployed across the country in every nook and cranny of Nigeria so that the first eligible vaccine candidates received their vaccinations seamlessly," he said.

Nigeria has confirmed over 213,000 COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 fatalities as of November 12, 2021.

Over 3 million persons have so far received at least a dose of available COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only 2% of prison inmates in Nigeria are women, and impressed Minister of Interior wants men to take note

Only 2% of prison inmates in Nigeria are women, and impressed Minister of Interior wants men to take note

NCDC records 129 new cases of COVID-19 infections

NCDC records 129 new cases of COVID-19 infections

Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic'

Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic'

LASG, FAO sign $200,000 agreement on coconut development

LASG, FAO sign $200,000 agreement on coconut development

Oyo Govt prosecutes 60 for dumping refuse in unauthorised areas

Oyo Govt prosecutes 60 for dumping refuse in unauthorised areas

IPOB threatens to cripple Nigeria over alleged bias in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

IPOB threatens to cripple Nigeria over alleged bias in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Aregbesola urges Nigerians to show compassion to war veterans

Aregbesola urges Nigerians to show compassion to war veterans

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

Media stakeholders ask NBC review broadcasting code and make it media-friendly

Media stakeholders ask NBC review broadcasting code and make it media-friendly

Trending

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

A 10-year-old cholera patient receiving treatment at a centre in Kano [Hussein Amri/MSF]