Osinbajo shows off Muslim aides in response to bigotry allegation

The Vice President had been accused of religious bigotry by a professor of journalism in the U.S.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Tolani Alli]
The office of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has released a video clip displaying his Muslim aides and associates.

The video has been touted as a resounding rejection of bigotry allegation leveled against the number two man.

Recall that a U.S. based professor of journalism, Farooq Kperogi, had penned a piece in which he accused the vice president of religious bigotry.

The video released on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, was deemed a direct response to such an allegation.

Note that Osinbajo on Monday, April 11, 2022, announced via video posted to his social media handles, his intention to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In the Wednesday video, 16 aides spoke about their positions, states of origin and the duration of the work in the office of the vice president.

In the video released on Wednesday, the 16 aides spoke about their positions, states of origin and the duration of their work in the office of the vice president.

The names of Muslim appointees listed in the video included: Abdulrahman Ipaye (Lagos) — deputy chief of staff to the president, Mariam Uwais (Kano) — special adviser to the president on social investment, Babafemi Ojudu (Ekiti) — special adviser on political matters, Balkisu Saidu (Sokoto) — senior special assistant on legal research and compliance matters, Abdullahi Gwari (Yobe) — head of protocol and senior special assistant on foreign affairs, Olabisi Ogungbemi (Kwara) –special assistant on political matters to the president, Ahmad Zakari (Jigawa) — special adviser to the president on infrastructure, Afeez Kau (Kano) — personal assistant

Others are: Abdulrahman Baffa-Yola — special assistant to the president on political affairs, Mariam Masha (Lagos)– senior special assistant in humanitarian intervention, Yusuf Ali (Kwara) — special assistant to the president on power regulation, Gambo Manzo (Gombe) — special adviser on political affairs, Muritala Aliyu (Kogi) — special adviser on logistics, Ibrahim Salama (Katsina) — media assistant, Lanre Sasere (Lagos) — senior special assistant to the president on planning and coordination, as well as Muhammed Braima (Kwara) — special assistant on internally displaced persons (2015 – 2019) but later appointed as special assistant on job creation.

