news

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, says he receives phone calls from religious and political leaders not to sack corrupt public officials found guilty.

He stated this while speaking at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit plenary on corruption and rule of law in Abuja on Monday, October 22, 2018.

While answering a question asked by the moderator of the plenary, Ngaire Woods, the Vice-president stressed that often times, Nigerian elites hinder the process of getting rid of corrupt officials.

“I would like to refer to the Nigerian elite, and it’s probably not fair to be that broad, but practically, every segment, because people who have access to you, they could be political leaders, religious leaders, business leaders, whoever has access to you,"he said.

He added that “We have a system where people just feel like, ‘why don’t you just give this guy a break?’ Which again is part of the problem. You don’t get one call, you get several calls.”

The Vice president stated that the government is making efforts to tackle corruption, adding that since he resumed office he has seen how much impact corruption can make to a country.