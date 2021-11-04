Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

The vice president adds that the creativity/ talents of Nigeria’s youth population is enough reason to believe in the future of the country.

Osinbajo offered the remarks on Wednesday, November 3, when he received a delegation of young Nigerian (comedy) Skit Industry practitioners under the auspices of the Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA), led by its promoter, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The delegation included Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taooma; Josh Alfred (Josh2funny); Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba); Adebamiro Adeyanju (Mr. Hyenana), Adeoye Adeyemi Elesho (Yemi Elesho), among others.

Commending the creativity of the Nigerian youths, the vice president says, “I strongly believe that what our young people are doing and what they are capable of, is what will lead our country to where we are meant to be.

"The future is not tomorrow, it is already here and we can see it from just everything you are doing, the global acclaim that you are getting; young people like yourselves, doing something good.”

Noting that he has watched some of their skits, Osinbajo adds that, “I think that we have incredible talent and we must do something about it …enable these talents, and we must ask ourselves questions on setting realistic goals that can enable these talents flourish. I must say that just based on the sheer creativity around this, I don’t think that anybody anywhere is as funny as Nigerian comedians."

Osinbajo urged the young skit comedians to use their huge following on social media and on the Internet to promote issues for social good and impact, stating that, “everyone with a large following also has a responsibility to draw attention to these issues.”

On the support of government for the creative industry, the vice president highlights the work of the Technology and Creative Advisory group in shaping policies to encourage the growth of the sector.

“Why I think this engagement (with skit comedians) is important is because this is the way to go. Let us sit down and look at all the issues and come out with realistic positions that can then become policies, and what sort of support will be required,” he states.