Osinbajo says Nigeria's insecurity challenge will soon be over
An era of peace and prosperity in Nigeria is imminent, the vice president has promised.
While receiving His Royal Majesty, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, at the Presidential Villa on June 23, 2021, Osinbajo said the recent supplementary budget sent to the national assembly on enhancing the capacity of the military and other security agencies, is part of the federal government's concerted efforts to beef up its response to the nation's security challenge.
The vice president also appealed to traditional rulers, local and state governments to collaborate with the federal government in tackling insecurity.
“The president has recently constituted a committee that will look at the whole security infrastructure with a view to looking at the needs of the military, as well as the police and security agencies.
"The result of that is a bill before the national assembly, a supplementary bill. The purpose of that bill is to present some of the needs of the military, as well as of security agencies in order to be able to beef up our response to the security challenges.
“We have to keep looking at how to support our (security) services to ensure that our country is safe. I can assure you that soon, the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past, and that we will all live in peace and prosperity in this country," Osinbajo assured.
