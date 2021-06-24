Osinbajo says Nigeria's insecurity challenge will soon be over

While receiving His Royal Majesty, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, at the Presidential Villa on June 23, 2021, Osinbajo said the recent supplementary budget sent to the national assembly on enhancing the capacity of the military and other security agencies, is part of the federal government's concerted efforts to beef up its response to the nation's security challenge.

The vice president also appealed to traditional rulers, local and state governments to collaborate with the federal government in tackling insecurity.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN received in audience the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti Oba Ajakaiye and members of the Iyin Community at the State House, Abuja. 24th June, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli Pulse Nigeria

“The president has recently constituted a committee that will look at the whole security infrastructure with a view to looking at the needs of the military, as well as the police and security agencies.

"The result of that is a bill before the national assembly, a supplementary bill. The purpose of that bill is to present some of the needs of the military, as well as of security agencies in order to be able to beef up our response to the security challenges.