Nigeria is 'getting better and better', Osinbajo says Nigerians should be thankful to God

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged Nigerians to be thankful to God for what he has done for the nation this year, expressing optimism that the country will get better.

The vice president said this after the end-of-year thanksgiving service at the Presidential Villa Chapel in Abuja on Sunday, November 2, 2018.

He urged Nigerians to always look forward to the future as the coming years 'will be even better'.

He said, "We have every cause to be extremely thankful to God. This has been a year where God has shown his faithfulness in so many ways. I think that what God is also telling us is that the coming month and the coming years will be even better.

"Our country is going forward; our country is getting better and better; our country will prosper; our country will be a country of abundance. All of us will enjoy the fruit of this land."

Former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, also called for Nigerians to pray for the country and contribute to its peace and unity.

"Let's all pray and be determined that we make sure that we contribute to the peace of Nigeria," he said.