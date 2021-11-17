Osinbajo says late Sani Dangote was a brother, friend and collaborator

Dangote died on Sunday, November 14, in the United States, following a protracted illness.

Osinbajo spoke in Kano during a condolence visit to the families of Dangote and Dantata over the passing of their son, brother, husband, and father.

The vice president also visited family houses and the Emir's palace.

He was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and accompanied on the visit by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Hon. Ado Doguwa and the Presidential Political Adviser, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

The body of the deceased had earlier arrived in Kano and was buried after the funeral prayers at the Palace of the Emir of Kano.

Commiserating with the families of Dangote and Dantata, the Kano Emirate, and the people of the state at large, Osinbajo said the demise of the businessman was not just a loss to the deceased family and Kano State, but to the nation at large.

Speaking at the family house where he met Aliko Dangote, the deceased’s wife Aisha, and other members of the family, the vice president said: “We are here to commiserate with you, the federal government already sent a delegation, they just left, but Sani was a good friend of mine, somebody I considered a collaborator.

Osinbajo with the Dangotes in Kano (Tolani Alli) Pulse Nigeria

“He was very instrumental in drawing up our tomato policy and there are several other agricultural policies that he was part of.

“He has left behind an excellent legacy; a man who was committed to his country, to his family, and committed to his people."

Osinbajo added that: “It was a big shock for us that he had passed on. I want to extend my own personal condolence to you and other members of the family.

“This is a very sad event but I know that the Almighty God will comfort the family.”