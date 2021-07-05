Osinbajo says Kano is a very tolerant and warm city

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday, July 3, 2021 during the coronation of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.

The vice president was representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.

“It is only the tolerance of the culture of Kano, where opposite ideas can co-exist peacefully, that you could have a thriving free market economy, with several millionaires and yet also be the base of radical left of centre political ideas.

"This is after-all the city of the socialist man of the masses, Mallam Aminu Kano and many of his disciples. Kano is also the home of the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote,” he said.

Vice President Osinbajo at the coronation of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano, on Saturday, July 3, 2021

He added that, “we are all proud of this city; proud of its legacy of tolerance and warmth and very proud that it indeed remains home to all and for all Nigerians, regardless of tribe and ethnicity, and the melting pot of diverse tribes and cultures assimilated into a robust, vibrant and cohesive whole.”

Congratulating the Emir of Kano on his coronation, Osinbajo said, “Your Royal Highness, it is this great city over which God has given you the good fortune of being monarch, a privilege which you know comes with the obligation of preserving these rich traditions of brotherhood of all tribes and tongues.

“You inherit not only one of the most revered thrones in Africa, but on a more personal level your great father was known for his wisdom, courage and integrity. He loved his people and served them with honor and complete commitment."