Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that he found memes about him always reporting something mischievous to President Muhammadu Buhari very funny and creative.

Osinbajo said it appears that every photograph of him talking to the President must be characterized as though he was saying something mischievous.

The Vice President said this at a media parley tagged VPengagesMedia on Friday September 13, 2019.

He also said, “I am a firm believer in the freedom of press whether it is responsible press or irresponsible press. What is often lacking though is the deliberate or advertent lack of curiosity about facts”.

The VP also addressed the issues of fake news and President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate.

He said, “Take the allegation for instance that the president does not have school certificate. Now, the president said, I obtained my West Africa School Certificate Examination in 1961 at the Katsina College. The examination body then was the Cambridge University. Not any unknown university but the same Cambridge University”.

The first time I saw it on a television station; this is what the TV station carried: A WAEC man not Cambridge was asked in court, is this your signature on the certificate and he said no. And this is what the Television station said: ‘WAEC official denies Buhari’s certificate’. That’s completely false. WAEC officials only know about WAEC certificate. This is a West Africa School Certificate by the Cambridge University, but because no body bother to find out or didn’t bother to find out, the public believe the lie for so long, even after the president brought his certificate from Cambridge University.

The VC added that the ubiquity of the social media and its anonymity, as well as the problem of free press is becoming more and more complex and even more dangerous.