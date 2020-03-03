Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday, said that the vice president met with top security chiefs and members of the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the last National Security Council meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the vice president to chair a committee to review the report of the PRESCOM constituted in April 2013.

“In line with that presidential directive, Osinbajo on Monday chaired the inaugural meeting of the review committee.

“He called for the development of clear cut, specific line of action to address the serious problems of small arms and light weapons many of which fuel the insurgency in the Northeast and other security challenges in the country.”

The vice president said that the seriousness of the matter had necessitated the setting up of the review committee. The problem we have at hand is really enormous.

“That this is why the president is keen on effective and prompt solutions,” he said.

Members of the review committee present at the meeting include, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others were the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd).

Others are the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM Mohammed Usman and the Chairman of PRESCOM, Amb. Emmanuel Imohe.

Representatives of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Ministry of Defence were also in attendance