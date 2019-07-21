In a bid to tackle security challenges in Nigeria, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed him to embark on the consultation with traditional rulers to improve security in local communities.

The VP said this on Saturday, July 20, 2019, when he visited the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and the Awujale of Ijebu K.ingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ogun state to hold meetings with the monarchs

He said, As you know, there are many significant concerns all over the country; and of course there are concerns also in the south-west. So, I’m here on the instruction of Mr. President to consult with the Kabiyes and Governor Dapo Abiodun and other stakeholders on what to do to beef up security, and to generally improve the security architecture.

“Of course, you know that the Kabiyesi is not just the traditional ruler, but also a very important part of the government. That’s why we are here to speak with him and to agree on a few modalities for beefing up security, ensuring that we are fully conscious of all that is going on around us, and just to be sure that peace and security reigns here and across the country.

“There are some who might want to cause instability and difficulties, but we are very confident that God helping us, working together as a nation, we will be able to overcome all our problems and set our country on the path of peace and prosperity.”

Osinbajo said there would be further steps to boost security as the Federal Government is ready to consult more traditional leaders across the country.

He said, “we are consulting with many of the traditional rulers all across the country. But there are concerns in the South West. I’ve started here in Ogun. We are also going to be in Osun State on Tuesday. We are also going to go round and see several other traditional rulers. Primarily, they themselves want to participate. We’ve spoken at various times and they want to participate in improving the security architecture.

“One of the things that Mr. President has spoken about is the role of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and security in their own locality. As you know, they are the closest to the grassroots, to their communities. And one of the critical things that we expect is that even with our community policing efforts; we expect that there would be some interventions between the traditional rulers, the community police and some of the other efforts that they are making to improve intelligence to understand what is going on. We need to know who is where and what exactly is happening all around, so that these can then be transmitted to the security agencies.”

The meeting between Osinbajo and the monarchs held one week after some armed men killed the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoroanti, the Chairman of pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.