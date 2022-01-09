RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo says ECOWAS has resolved not to accept coups d’etat

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osinbajo said that ECOWAS had not lost its bite as it was concerned about issues of good governance and democratic enterprise in the ECOWAS region.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says there is a strong resolve by the ECOWAS and the international community not to accept coups d’etat or any other form of unconstitutional change of government.

Recommended articles

Osinbajo spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Accra after participating at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The extraordinary meeting, in which the vice president represented President Muhammadu Buhari, was to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

Osinbajo said that ECOWAS had not lost its bite as it was concerned about issues of good governance and democratic enterprise in the ECOWAS region.

He said this is the sanction against Guinea and of course, what is proposed against Mali.

“So, I think what is being done is unprecedented; in the years gone by, African Union, then known as Organisation of African Unity, never came down heavily on coup d’etat.

“But it is evident now; there is very strong resolve that the ECOWAS, and indeed the international community, will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government in the form of coup d’etat and other such unconstitutional means of taking over governments.

“So, it is very evident that there is a very strong resolve which is why we are here today,’’ Osinbajo said.

He expressed optimism that the efforts being made to resolve the situation in Mali would yield a positive result.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo says ECOWAS has resolved not to accept coups d’etat

Osinbajo says ECOWAS has resolved not to accept coups d’etat

Buhari to visit Ogun Thursday

Buhari to visit Ogun Thursday

Sanusi advises Nigerians to get PVC to elect competent leaders in 2023

Sanusi advises Nigerians to get PVC to elect competent leaders in 2023

COVID-19: NCDC announces 1 death, 766 new infections

COVID-19: NCDC announces 1 death, 766 new infections

Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for Ghana to attend ECOWAS summit on Mali

Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for Ghana to attend ECOWAS summit on Mali

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Osinbajo: 'Nothing can separate this country, not religion, not ethnicity'

Osinbajo: 'Nothing can separate this country, not religion, not ethnicity'

Southwest PDP leaders criticise Aliyu over comment on 2023 presidential ticket

Southwest PDP leaders criticise Aliyu over comment on 2023 presidential ticket

PDP disowns ex-governor’s claim on zoning of presidential ticket to North

PDP disowns ex-governor’s claim on zoning of presidential ticket to North

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021.