Osinbajo represents Buhari at 3rd ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Ghana

Today’s Extraordinary meeting, which will be the third on the same agenda this year, assessed previous resolutions and further review the political situation in the Republics of Guinea and Mali.

Osinbajo had participated at the 2nd ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali which held on September 16 in Accra, Ghana.

Before that, he also attended a virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on September 8 on the same agenda.

ECOWAS leaders in the communique issued at the end of the last special summit in Accra had, amongst other resolutions, decided to freeze the financial assets of members of the military junta, place a travel ban on them, while also demanding that the junta returns Guinea to constitutional rule within six months.

Nigeria’s position on the situation in Guinea had been restated by Osinbajo at the summit, urging for the unconditional release of President Alpha Condé and calling for more pressure to be put on the country’s military leaders to return the nation to democratic rule.