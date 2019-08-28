Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, presided over the first Economic Management Team (EMT) meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2nd term with the theme ‘Next Level. Agenda: Budget Issues. ‘

In attendance are Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Industry, Trade and Investment, Information and Culture, Works and Housing, Budget and National Planning (State) and Minister for Petroleum (State).

Also in the meeting are the CBN Governor, NNPC Group Managing Director, Chairman, and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) among others.

The meeting started with a review of the 2019 Budget implementation.