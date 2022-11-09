RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a hybrid meeting of the Federal Executive Council(FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

President Muhammadu Buhari is away in the UK for a routine medical check-up.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno are attending the meeting physically. .

Ministers physically present at the meeting are those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Others are those of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Police Affairs, Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, Science and Technology and Adeleke Mamora, Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite.

Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Niger Delta, is also at the meeting.

At the last meeting on Wednesday, FEC approved the variation order for the East West road project sections 1-4 from N246 billion to N506 billion.

