The meeting was the first in 2021 as the nation complied with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety protocols on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State attended the meeting physically, while other governors joined virtually from their respective states.

At the last meeting on Dec. 17, 2020, NEC, expressed concerns over the spike in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and resolved to ensure strict enforcement of measures to contain the spread of the virus across the country.

Constitutionally, the vice president is the chairman of NEC which meets monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes of various levels of government.

NEC is made up of 36 state governors, CBN Governor, Minister of Finance, Head of the Civil Service of Federation, Secretary to Government of Federation and other relevant government officials whose duties hinge on the economy.