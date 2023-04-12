The sports category has moved to a new website.
Osinbajo presides as FEC honours ex-AGF, Ajibola

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

(FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as President Muhammadu Buhari is away on official visit to Saudi Arabia.

While in Saudi Arabia, Buhari will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.

Before the council meeting commenced, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, formally notified the meeting of the passing of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Bola Ajibola.

The council then observed a minute silence in honour of late Ajibola, who died on April 8 at the age of 89.

At the last meeting on April 5, FEC approved two contracts worth N15.3 billion for the supply and installation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) components and digital assistance devices for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

News Agency Of Nigeria

