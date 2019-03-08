Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has heaped praises on Nigerian women as the world celebrates the International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, 2018.

It's a day celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the advocacy for women's rights all over the world.

Osinbajo, who also turned 62 on Friday, took to his Twitter account (@ProfOsinbajo) to praise the contributions of Nigerian women to nation-building.

"Women are incredible. The Nigerian woman is even more extraordinary. Filled with wondrous abilities, Nigerian women are responsible for many of the successes we witness in our communities and nation as a whole. Today, we honour you, you rock!" he posted.

Senate President Bukola Saraki also took to his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) on Friday to celebrate "the great achievements of women across Nigeria and the world who continue to play transformative roles in various spheres of influence".