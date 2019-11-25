Osinbajo, who was also joined by his mother, Mrs Olubisi Osinbajo and other family members including the celebrants children, at the Thanksgiving Service, prayed for Bimbola and thanked God for granting her 60 years in good health.

He prayed God to set her apart for mercy, favour, protection and to give her a reason to rejoice always.

The vice president, in an interview, described Bimbola as loyal, generous and kind-hearted.

“She is one on the most loyal and beautiful human beings you can come across; kind-hearted and generous.

“ I think one could not have asked for a better sister; I call her my sister not a sister-in-law. She is a very supportive person at all times,’’ he said.

In a word of exhortation, Pastor Seyi Malomo, Chaplain Aso Villa Chapel, said that the attainment of 60 years was worth thanking God for.

He said it was a celebration of 60 years of God’s faithfulness, kindness, preservation, protection and love.

On her part, the vice president’s mother prayed for God’s blessings on her daughter-in-law and presented a Holy Bible to her.

The highlight of the event was the cutting of birthday cake.

Bimbola, is a retired nurse; at present, she runs an NGO, Cedar Relief Foundation.

Cedar Relief Foundation works towards improving the quality of life of under privileged Nigerian women and children through its focus on two of United Nations Sustainable Development goals- good health and well being and quality Education.