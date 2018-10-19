Osinbajo photos: VP cradles baby in IDP camp

A baby that has just been born in an IDP camp was cradled by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today; and we've got the photos to prove it.
Osinbajo was embarking on a whistle-stop tour of areas affected by flood in Rivers and Bayelsa States when he checked into the Igbogene IDP camp on Friday, October 19, 2018.
“The baby had just been born in the IDP camp and the vice president who was accompanied by Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson, stooped to ask the mother if he could carry the child for a while. It was a request she quickly acceded to”, said an aide of the vice president.
At the IDP camp, Osinbajo assured the displaced that government is doing everything to address their concerns and bring succor to all affected communities.
The vice president has been embarking on condolence trips to communities facing humanitarian crises all year, while pledging relief materials and federal support.