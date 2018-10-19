Osinbajo photos: VP cradles baby in IDP camp

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo couldn’t wait to cradle a new born baby given birth to at one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Igbogene, Bayelsa State.

Osinbajo was embarking on a whistle-stop tour of areas affected by flood in Rivers and Bayelsa States when he checked into the Igbogene IDP camp on Friday, October 19, 2018.

“The baby had just been born in the IDP camp and the vice president who was accompanied by Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson, stooped to ask the mother if he could carry the child for a while. It was a request she quickly acceded to”, said an aide of the vice president.

At the IDP camp, Osinbajo assured the displaced that government is doing everything to address their concerns and bring succor to all affected communities.