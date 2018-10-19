Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo photos: VP cradles baby in IDP camp

See photos of Osinbajo cradling baby born at IDP camp

A baby that has just been born in an IDP camp was cradled by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today; and we've got the photos to prove it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osinbajo photos: VP cradles baby in IDP camp play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo cradles new born baby given birth to in IDP camp

(Presidency )

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo couldn’t wait to cradle a new born baby given birth to at one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Igbogene, Bayelsa State.

Osinbajo was embarking on a whistle-stop tour of areas affected by flood in Rivers and Bayelsa States when he checked into the Igbogene IDP camp on Friday, October 19, 2018.

“The baby had just been born in the IDP camp and the vice president who was accompanied by Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson, stooped to ask the mother if he could carry the child for a while. It was a request she quickly acceded to”, said an aide of the vice president.

Osinbajo photos: VP cradles baby in IDP camp play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo cradles new born given birth to in IDP camp

(Presidency )

 

At the IDP camp, Osinbajo assured the displaced that government is doing everything to address their concerns and bring succor to all affected communities.

The vice president has been embarking on condolence trips to communities facing humanitarian crises all year, while pledging relief materials and federal support.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet
3 EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeksbullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo says no plans to sell Ajaokuta Steel Plant
No plan to sell Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Osinbajo assures Gov. Bello
Buhari President pledges to get back all Nigerians abducted by terrorists
APO Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development Investments at Oxford University Lecture tomorrow
Economic Recovery and Growth Plan means investing in Nigerians – Osinbajo

Local

Why we prefer fairly-used underwear (Okrika) – Abia women
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
Kano Assembly summons Ja'afar over Ganduje's alleged bribery video
Dirty lagos street
PSP hails Lagos Assembly on "dirty Lagos" resolution
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader resurfaces in Jerusalem after 1 year
Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem 1 year after mysterious disappearance
X
Advertisement