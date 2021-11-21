RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo: 'Our national development plan will accelerate growth'

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The vice president says the strategic direction of the Development Plan is hinged on major indices.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

The recently approved 2021 – 2025 National Development Plan will usher a new season of accelerated growth in Nigeria because of its focus on value addition, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Recommended articles

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday, November 20, at the graduation ceremony of participants of the Senior Executive Course 43 (2021) of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) In Kuru, Jos.

If we are to inaugurate a new age of accelerated growth then we must adopt a new strategic direction and policy orientation.

"This is precisely what the Federal Government seeks to do through the National Development Plan 2021-2025, which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council,” he stated.

In the speech, the vice president cited the emergence of Unicorns from Nigeria, observing that “six of those companies started between 2016 in the middle of two recessions and the global health crisis."

A Unicorn is a company with a valuation equal to or greater than a billion dollars.

He submitted that some of the successes recorded by those Unicorns- Nigerian start-ups owned by young men and women, can be attributed to providence and good policies.

According to him, such companies named Unicorns in Nigeria emerged between 2016 and 2021.

The companies the vice president listed are:

1.Opay

2. Paystack

3. Flutterwave

4. Andela

5. Piggyvest and

6. Jumia.

He explained further: “What is responsible for some of these successes? Providence and good policies. Providence because COVID-19 was a boom period for online payment systems.

"Policy, because Mr. President approved the establishment of a Technology and Creativity Advisory Group that helped to formulate new banking policies to accommodate new tech-enabled payment systems, such that these tech companies could process payments without being full-scale banks.”

The vice president then disclosed that, “in terms of strategic direction, the cornerstone of our strategy is boosting productivity by focusing on value addition as the guiding principle for all sectors, especially agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, digital services, tourism, hospitality and entertainment.”

Osinbajo pointed out how the plan aims to boost productivity in some of these key sectors such as agriculture and mining.

“In agriculture, for example, just as we seek to increase the production of rice, we are paying equal attention to other parts of the value chain such as storage, transportation, processing and marketing.

“Similarly, in the mining sector, we recognize that exploitation and extraction will not create jobs.

"Our aim is to focus on resource beneficiation, local industries, thereby creating wealth along the mineral value chain,” he explained.

The vice president added that the strategic direction of the Development Plan is hinged on major indices, including (direct and indirect) job creation, relaxing trade restrictions, improving tax administration and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta to host 2-day workshop on LPG

Delta to host 2-day workshop on LPG

Okowa salutes Jonathan at 64, says ex-President deepened democracy in Africa

Okowa salutes Jonathan at 64, says ex-President deepened democracy in Africa

Kanu’s lawyer says IPOB leader’s release is in Buhari’s hands not judiciary

Kanu’s lawyer says IPOB leader’s release is in Buhari’s hands not judiciary

Osinbajo: 'Our national development plan will accelerate growth'

Osinbajo: 'Our national development plan will accelerate growth'

NCDC registers 45 cases of COVID-19 infections in five states, FCT

NCDC registers 45 cases of COVID-19 infections in five states, FCT

Political parties to present presidential, gov candidates for 2023 elections in August 2022

Political parties to present presidential, gov candidates for 2023 elections in August 2022

Former senator Gbenga Aluko slumps, dies in his Abuja office at 58

Former senator Gbenga Aluko slumps, dies in his Abuja office at 58

Gov Okowa salutes former president Jonathan at 64

Gov Okowa salutes former president Jonathan at 64

Lagos Govt suspends Greater Lagos Fiesta due to 4th Wave of COVID-19

Lagos Govt suspends Greater Lagos Fiesta due to 4th Wave of COVID-19

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]