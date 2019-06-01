Osinbajo had during the campaign ahead of the 2019 presidential election, visited the centenarian who expressed support and predicted victory for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The vice president had promised the centenarian he would return after the election.

Osinbajo had a chat with Alagazhin and members of his family and sought to know how he fared.

Residents trooped out and cheered; as the vice president emerged from Alagazhin’s house, they sang in appreciation as he departed.

ALSO READ: Buhari budgets N751m for foreign trips in 2019

President Buhari and Osinbajo were on May 29 sworn-in for a second term in office after winning the Feb. 23 presidential election.