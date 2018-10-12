Osinbajo, Okowa task journalists on credibility

news

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, have urged journalists on to uphold the tenets of the media profession.

Osinbajo gave the charge on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 14th edition of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) in Asaba, Delta state.

The Vice President blamed technology for the falling standards of the journalism profession.

“The journalism profession has always been at a greater risk than other professions,” Osinbajo said. “Freedom of expression has always given people the right to use any information, but, there was some actions by some regulatory parliaments that created obstacles for all newcomers except for renowned professionals and this created some restrictions. But today, all that is gone.

“Who is to blame for the death of this profession? The first culprit is technology. Its inheritable evil also has the capacity for overwhelming good as we need technology in every aspect of our livelihood.

“The second and most important culprit is the professional himself. Over time, we have lost the trust of the public, because, what do people want? People want the truth, objectivity - they want clear analysis of events."

He urged the Guild to ensure that the rules and regulations are enforced and kept as it is a self-regulatory.

On his part, Governor Okowa urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) to shun acts aimed at repressing the media.

“The current APC-led Federal Government must build on this foundation and resist the temptation to repress the opposition and militarise the electoral process; to do otherwise would have terrible repercussions on this democracy that many have fought and died for," Okowa said.

“Democracy requires the exercise of political power to promote the public good or welfare of the people, accountability and transparency in governance and the existence of viable opposition parties for it to be sustainable,” he observed.

“One of the biggest steps we took towards ensuring sustainable democracy in Nigeria was when in 2015 the ruling PDP at the federal level conducted an election, lost and handed over to the opposition APC. This was a scenario previously thought impossible but when that happened, to the chagrin of critics and naysayers, a solid foundation was laid for sustainable democracy in Nigeria," he added.

The NGE President, Funke Egbemode, said all Nigerians must be actively involved in making the right choice about those who will lead the country in 2019.